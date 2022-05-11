RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:28 AM

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Boston 2

Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT

Western Conference
Phoenix 3, Dallas 2

Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT

Golden State 3, Memphis 1

Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98

Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT

x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT

