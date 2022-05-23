RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 11:02 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Miami 2, Boston 2

Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107

Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102

Saturday, May 21: Miami 109, Boston 103

Monday, May 23: Boston 102, Miami 82

Wednesday, May 25: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

___

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Golden State 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Sunday, May 22: Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Tuesday, May 24: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

x-Thursday, May 26: Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

x-Saturday, May 28: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

x-Monday, May 30: Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

