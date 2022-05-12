NBA Executives of the Year

2022 — Zach Kleiman, Memphis
2021 — James Jones, Phoenix
2020 — Lawrence Frank, L.A. Clippers
2019 — Jon Horst, Milwaukee
2018 — Daryl Morey, Houston
2017 — Bob Myers, Golden State
2016 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio
2015 — Bob Myers, Golden State
2014 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio
2013 — Masai Ujiri, Denver
2012 — Larry Bird, Indiana
2011 — Gar Forman, Chicago and Pat Riley, Miami
2010 — John Hammond, Milwaukee
2009 — Mark Warkentien, Denver
2008 — Danny Ainge, Boston
2007 — Bryan Colangelo, Toronto
2006 — Elgin Baylor, L.A. Clippers
2005 — Bryan Colangelo, Phoenix
2004 — Jerry West, Memphis
2003 — Joe Dumars, Detroit
2002 — Rod Thorn, New Jersey
2001 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento
2000 — John Gabriel, Orlando
1999 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento
1998 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland
1997 — Bob Bass, Charlotte
1996 — Jerry Krause, Chicago
1995 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers
1994 — Bob Whitsitt, Seattle
1993 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1992 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland
1991 — Bucky Buckwalter, Portland
1990 — Bob Bass, San Antonio
1989 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1988 — Jerry Krause, Chicago
1987 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta
1986 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta
1985 — Vince Boryla, Denver
1984 — Frank Layden, Utah
1983 — Zollie Volchok, Seattle
1982 — Bob Ferry, Washington
1981 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1980 — Red Auerbach, Boston
1979 — Bob Ferry, Washington
1978 — Angelo Drossos, San Antonio
1977 — Ray Patterson, Houston
1976 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix
1975 — Dick Vertlieb, Golden State
1974 — Eddie Donovan, Buffalo
1973 — Joe Axelson, K.C./Omaha
