NBA Executives of the Year

2022 — Zach Kleiman, Memphis

2021 — James Jones, Phoenix

2020 — Lawrence Frank, L.A. Clippers

2019 — Jon Horst, Milwaukee

2018 — Daryl Morey, Houston

2017 — Bob Myers, Golden State

2016 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio

2015 — Bob Myers, Golden State

2014 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio

2013 — Masai Ujiri, Denver

2012 — Larry Bird, Indiana

2011 — Gar Forman, Chicago and Pat Riley, Miami

2010 — John Hammond, Milwaukee

2009 — Mark Warkentien, Denver

2008 — Danny Ainge, Boston

2007 — Bryan Colangelo, Toronto

2006 — Elgin Baylor, L.A. Clippers

2005 — Bryan Colangelo, Phoenix

2004 — Jerry West, Memphis

2003 — Joe Dumars, Detroit

2002 — Rod Thorn, New Jersey

2001 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento

2000 — John Gabriel, Orlando

1999 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento

1998 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland

1997 — Bob Bass, Charlotte

1996 — Jerry Krause, Chicago

1995 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers

1994 — Bob Whitsitt, Seattle

1993 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1992 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland

1991 — Bucky Buckwalter, Portland

1990 — Bob Bass, San Antonio

1989 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1988 — Jerry Krause, Chicago

1987 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta

1986 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta

1985 — Vince Boryla, Denver

1984 — Frank Layden, Utah

1983 — Zollie Volchok, Seattle

1982 — Bob Ferry, Washington

1981 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1980 — Red Auerbach, Boston

1979 — Bob Ferry, Washington

1978 — Angelo Drossos, San Antonio

1977 — Ray Patterson, Houston

1976 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1975 — Dick Vertlieb, Golden State

1974 — Eddie Donovan, Buffalo

1973 — Joe Axelson, K.C./Omaha

