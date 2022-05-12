RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
NBA Executive of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 1:04 PM

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points
1st 2nd 3rd Pts
Zach Kleiman, Memphis 16 1 2 85
Koby Altman, Cleveland 2 5 2 27
Arturas Karnisovas, Chicago 1 6 4 27
James Jones, Phoenix 3 3 2 26
Pat Riley, Miami 3 3 2 26
Brad Stevens, Bosto 1 4 3 20
Masai Ujiri, Tor 1 1 5 13
Jon Horst, Milwaukee 1 0 1 6
Sachin Gupta, Minnesota 1 0 0 5
Nico Harrison, Dallas 0 1 2 5
Daryl Morey, Hou 0 1 2 5
Tim Connelly, Den 0 1 0 3
Lawrence Frank, LAC 0 1 0 3
Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte 0 1 0 3
Brian Wright, San Antonio 0 1 0 3
Rafael Stone, Houston 0 0 2 2
David Griffin, New Orleans 0 0 1 1
Jeff Weltman, Orlando 0 0 1 1

