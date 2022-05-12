NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:
|Executive, Team
|Points
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Pts
|Zach Kleiman, Memphis
|16
|1
|2
|85
|Koby Altman, Cleveland
|2
|5
|2
|27
|Arturas Karnisovas, Chicago
|1
|6
|4
|27
|James Jones, Phoenix
|3
|3
|2
|26
|Pat Riley, Miami
|3
|3
|2
|26
|Brad Stevens, Bosto
|1
|4
|3
|20
|Masai Ujiri, Tor
|1
|1
|5
|13
|Jon Horst, Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Sachin Gupta, Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Nico Harrison, Dallas
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Daryl Morey, Hou
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Tim Connelly, Den
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Lawrence Frank, LAC
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Brian Wright, San Antonio
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Rafael Stone, Houston
|0
|0
|2
|2
|David Griffin, New Orleans
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jeff Weltman, Orlando
|0
|0
|1
|1
