NBA Daily Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT CONFERENCE FINALS x-if necessary Tuesday, May 17 Miami 118, Boston 107 Wednesday, May 18 Golden State 112,…

All Times EDT CONFERENCE FINALS x-if necessary Tuesday, May 17 Miami 118, Boston 107 Wednesday, May 18 Golden State 112, Dallas 87 Thursday, May 19 Boston 127, Miami 102 Friday, May 20 Golden State 126, Dallas 117 Saturday, May 21 Miami 109, Boston 103 Sunday, May 22 Golden State 109, Dallas 100 Monday, May 23 Boston 102, Miami 82 Tuesday, May 24 Dallas 119, Golden State 109 Wednesday, May 25 Boston 93, Miami 80, Boston leads series tied 3-2 Thursday, May 26 Golden State 120, Dallas 110, Golden State wins series 4-1 Friday, May 27 Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Sunday, May 29 x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.