NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 11:21 PM

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALS
x-if necessary
Tuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102

Friday, May 20

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Saturday, May 21

Miami 109, Boston 103

Sunday, May 22

Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Monday, May 23

Boston 102, Miami 82

Tuesday, May 24

Dallas 119, Golden State 109

Wednesday, May 25

Boston 93, Miami 80, Boston leads series tied 3-2

Thursday, May 26

Golden State 120, Dallas 110, Golden State wins series 4-1

Friday, May 27

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, May 29

x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

