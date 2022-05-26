NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|x-if necessary
|Tuesday, May 17
Miami 118, Boston 107
|Wednesday, May 18
Golden State 112, Dallas 87
|Thursday, May 19
Boston 127, Miami 102
|Friday, May 20
Golden State 126, Dallas 117
|Saturday, May 21
Miami 109, Boston 103
|Sunday, May 22
Golden State 109, Dallas 100
|Monday, May 23
Boston 102, Miami 82
|Tuesday, May 24
Dallas 119, Golden State 109
|Wednesday, May 25
Boston 93, Miami 80, Boston leads series tied 3-2
|Thursday, May 26
Golden State 120, Dallas 110, Golden State wins series 4-1
|Friday, May 27
Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
|Sunday, May 29
x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
