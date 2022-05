NBA Daily Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT CONFERENCE FINALS x-if necessary Tuesday, May 17 Miami 118, Boston 107 Wednesday, May 18 Golden State 112, Dallas 87 Thursday, May 19 Boston 127, Miami 102 Friday, May 20 Golden State 126, Dallas 117 Saturday, May 21 Miami 109, Boston 103 Sunday, May 22 Golden State 109, Dallas 100 Monday, May 23 Boston 102, Miami 82, series tied 2-2 Tuesday, May 24 Dallas 119, Golden State 109, Golden State leads series 3-1 Wednesday, May 25 Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Thursday, May 26 x-Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT Friday, May 27 x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, May 28 x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT Sunday, May 29 x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN Monday, May 30 x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT