NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Sunday, May 1 Milwaukee 101, Boston 89, Milwaukee leads series 1-0 Golden…

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Golden State 117, Memphis 116, Golden State leads series 1-0

Monday, May 2

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92, Miami leads series 1-0

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Tuesday, May 3

Boston 109, Milwaukee 86, series tied 1-1

Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m

Friday, May 6

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

Wednesday, May 11

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

Thursday, May 12

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

Friday, May 13

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD

Sunday, May 15

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

