RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
Home » NBA News » NBA Daily Playoff Glance

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Golden State 117, Memphis 116, Golden State leads series 1-0

Monday, May 2

Miami 106, Philadelphia 92, Miami leads series 1-0

Phoenix 121, Dallas 114, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Tuesday, May 3

Boston 109, Milwaukee 86, series tied 1-1

Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m

Friday, May 6

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

Wednesday, May 11

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

Thursday, May 12

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

Friday, May 13

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD

Sunday, May 15

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

FEMA employees win $16.5M settlement for unpaid overtime

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

TRICARE expanding services for new and pregnant parents

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up