RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » NBA News » Mavs fined for straying…

Mavs fined for straying too far from bench in Game 2 vs Suns

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 8:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals.

Coach Jason Kidd criticized the decision before Game 3 in Dallas, saying the league is focusing on the wrong things. He said players cheering their teammates should be celebrated rather than punished.

The NBA said the violations occurred during live action in the Suns’ 129-109 victory on Wednesday. The win gave Phoenix a 2-0 lead in the series.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up