RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » NBA News » Mavs: Fan removed after…

Mavs: Fan removed after incident with Chris Paul’s family

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks said they are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns during Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal round playoff game at American Airlines Center.

ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them.

“It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

After the game, Paul tweeted: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families,” He also added an expletive.

Immediately after the game, it was unclear what Paul was addressing when he sent the tweet about a player’s family being accosted by fans. He wasn’t asked about it by reporters after the game.

On Sunday, the Mavericks beat the Suns 111-101 and evened the best-of-seven series 2-2. Paul fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up