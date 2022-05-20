Jones scores 19, Sun beat Fever 94-85 for third straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

DeWanna Bonner had 18 points and Alyssa Thomas added 17 for Connecticut (3-1), which put six players in double figures. DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece, while Natisha Heideman finished with 10.

The Sun have won by an average margin of more than 17 points since a season-opening loss to the New York Liberty.

There were four ties and 10 lead changes before Heideman converted a three-point play and followed 37 seconds later with a 3-pointer to make 48-43. The Sun led the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10.

NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection in last month’s draft, did not play for the Fever. She was listed as a game-time decision but missed her second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.

Indiana, which went into the game 11th in the 12-team WNBA at 39.9%, shot a season-high 54% (34 of 63) and limited the Sun shot just 43.7% (31 of 71). Connecticut hit 11 of 19 from 3-point range, outscored the Fever 21-11 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.

