RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Home » NBA News » Indiana snaps 6-game losing…

Indiana snaps 6-game losing streak against Minnesota

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 9:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and six assists against her former team and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-76 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the series.

Dangerfield, who was waived by Minnesota a week ago, made a jumper from the free-throw line to extend Indiana’s lead to 76-72 with 2:26 left and added two free throws at 18.9 to seal it. Dangerfield, the 2020 rookie of the year, was 3 of 7 from the field with no turnovers in 21 minutes.

Rookie NaLyssa Smith added nine points and Destanni Henderson had eight points and five assists for Indiana (1-2). Mitchell made four of Indiana’s nine 3-pointers and Victoria Vivians added three.

Indiana fell behind 21-12 in the first quarter, but responded with a 36-18 second quarter. The 36 points rank third in Indiana history for scoring in a quarter.

Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Minnesota (0-3). Rachel Banham added 14 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up