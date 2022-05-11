RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Dream hold off Sparks behind Howard’s 21 points

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 9:40 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rookie Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, including five of Atlanta’s 13 3-pointers, and the Dream held off the Los Angeles Sparks 77-75 on Wednesday night.

Howard made a 3-pointer in the corner with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead, but Atlanta did not score again. The No. 1 pick in the draft was called for a charge with 16.3 seconds left for Atlanta’s third straight possession with a turnover.

After a timeout, Los Angeles had two chances in the closing seconds, but Chiney Ogwumike missed a contested layup in the paint and Nneka Ogwumike was off on a jumper at the buzzer.

Howard also grabbed eight rebounds. Megan Walker added 11 points, and Kristy Wallace and Cheyenne Parker each had 10 points for Atlanta (2-0).

Atlanta led 40-39 at halftime as both teams shot under 38% from the field. Jordin Canada led Los Angeles with 12 points and Howard had 10.

Canada scored 19 points for Los Angeles (2-1). Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and 15 rebounds for her 80th career double-double and Liz Cambage scored 16 points.

