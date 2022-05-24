RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » NBA News » Dallas wins 4th straight…

Dallas wins 4th straight road game, 85-77 over Connecticut

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight road victory.

Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime before taking its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas (5-2). Kayla Thornton grabbed 10 rebounds and Isabelle Harrison had nine points and eight rebounds. Mabrey made three 3-pointers and reached 20 points for the third time this season.

Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Thomas moved into third on Connecticut’s rebounding list.

Connecticut announced before the game Jasmine Thomas would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up