Celtics tie series with Bucks as Horford, Tatum each have 30

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 11:15 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The two teams have alternated victories in this best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tatum scored eight points and Horford had six during a 14-2 run that put the Celtics ahead for good and gave them a 106-96 advantage with 3:33 left. The Bucks wouldn’t cut the margin below six the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

