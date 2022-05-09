RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Home » NBA News » Celtics' Robert Williams won't…

Celtics’ Robert Williams won’t play Game 4 against Bucks

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won’t play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee on Tuesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30. The 6-foot-9 forward/center didn’t return until Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. He had started each of the first three games against the Bucks.

“It’s not unexpected to have this after a surgery,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before the game. “There’s been soreness at times, but it’s a little more irritated today.”

Udoka said Grant Williams would replace Robert Williams in the Celtics’ lineup Tuesday. Udoka was optimistic that Robert Williams would be available for Thursday’s Game 5.

Robert Williams has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.7 assists and 23.3 minutes in this series. The Celtics trail the defending champion Bucks 2-1.

Williams took an elbow to the face from Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis during the Bucks’ 103-101 Game 3 victory.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up