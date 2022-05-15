RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » NBA News » Celtics big man Williams…

Celtics big man Williams available for Game 7, won’t start

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics big man Robert Williams III will be available to play when Boston hosts the Bucks Sunday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

Williams has missed three straight games with soreness and a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee. He played the first three games of the series and has missed the past three.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said Williams won’t start and would be used as needed. Grant Williams will remain in the starting lineup.

Williams has averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds during this series. Those are below his regular-season averages (10 points and 9.6 rebounds).

But Boston is hoping his presence will be boost to its defense as it tries to slow down Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series.

Sunday’s winner will take on the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. That series will begin Tuesday in Miami.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up