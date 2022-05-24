Bulls’ Zach LaVine has knee surgery, full recovery expected

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday and the team said it…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday and the team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

LaVine averaged 24.4 points and made his second straight NBA All-Star team last year, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.

LaVine’s four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five seasons in Chicago. He did not rule out returning to the Bulls, who can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.

The season was up and down for LaVine, who dealt with an early thumb injury and was in and out of the lineup the final few months because of the knee injury. He had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained from his knee in Los Angeles before the All-Star break.

