Tatum’s layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 6:25 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday.

Tatum scored 16 of 31 points in the second half, the final two after a poised Boston possession in the frantic final seconds. Jaylen Brown dribbled toward the middle and swung the ball out to Smart, who fired it into a cutting Tatum, who spun around and dropped in his layup just before time expired.

Brown added 23 points. Al Horford had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Smart finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving finished with 39 points and Kevin Durant added 23 for the Nets, but he shot just 9 of 24, including a last miss that set up the Celtics’ final possession.

