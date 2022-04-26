RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Winners

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 3:04 PM

The player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team:

2021-22 — Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee

2020-21 — Damian Lillard, Portland

2019-20 — Jrue Holiday, New Orleans

2018-19 — Mike Conley, Memphis

2017-18 — Jamal Crawford, Minnesota

2016-17 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2015-16 — Vince Carter, Memphis

2014-15 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio

2013-14 — Shane Battier, Miami

2012-13 — Chauncey Billups, L.A. Clippers

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

