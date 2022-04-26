RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » NBA News » NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of…

NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 39 41 39 23 23 964
Boban Marjanovic (Dallas) 48 22 35 34 25 936
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago) 34 41 34 25 26 898
Jeff Green (Denver) 26 31 26 33 22 728
Chris Paul (Phoenix) 28 25 21 26 26 664
Udonis Haslem (Miami) 22 27 27 30 19 653
Fred Van Vleet (Toronto) 24 19 14 33 38 580
Kevin Love (Cleveland) 21 18 31 18 35 580
Andre Iguodala (Golden State) 17 22 23 25 14 528
Grant Williams (Boston) 21 16 15 22 29 492
Rudy Gay (Utah) 6 28 28 20 35 491
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) 20 16 13 17 14 442

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up