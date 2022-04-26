NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
|39
|41
|39
|23
|23
|964
|Boban Marjanovic (Dallas)
|48
|22
|35
|34
|25
|936
|DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
|34
|41
|34
|25
|26
|898
|Jeff Green (Denver)
|26
|31
|26
|33
|22
|728
|Chris Paul (Phoenix)
|28
|25
|21
|26
|26
|664
|Udonis Haslem (Miami)
|22
|27
|27
|30
|19
|653
|Fred Van Vleet (Toronto)
|24
|19
|14
|33
|38
|580
|Kevin Love (Cleveland)
|21
|18
|31
|18
|35
|580
|Andre Iguodala (Golden State)
|17
|22
|23
|25
|14
|528
|Grant Williams (Boston)
|21
|16
|15
|22
|29
|492
|Rudy Gay (Utah)
|6
|28
|28
|20
|35
|491
|Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
|20
|16
|13
|17
|14
|442
