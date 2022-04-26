NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 39 41 39 23…

Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 39 41 39 23 23 964 Boban Marjanovic (Dallas) 48 22 35 34 25 936 DeMar DeRozan (Chicago) 34 41 34 25 26 898 Jeff Green (Denver) 26 31 26 33 22 728 Chris Paul (Phoenix) 28 25 21 26 26 664 Udonis Haslem (Miami) 22 27 27 30 19 653 Fred Van Vleet (Toronto) 24 19 14 33 38 580 Kevin Love (Cleveland) 21 18 31 18 35 580 Andre Iguodala (Golden State) 17 22 23 25 14 528 Grant Williams (Boston) 21 16 15 22 29 492 Rudy Gay (Utah) 6 28 28 20 35 491 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) 20 16 13 17 14 442

