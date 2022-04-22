RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
NBA Sportsmanship Award Voting

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 4:51 PM

As voted by players
Points based on 11-9-7-5-3-1 basis
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Total
Patty Mills, Bkn 58 54 69 35 52 37 1,975
Jeff Green, Den 60 61 38 50 25 41 1,841
Bam Adebayo, Mia 38 46 56 67 57 46 1,776
Mikal Bridges, Phx 52 54 34 54 37 50 1,727
Darius Garland, Cle 43 56 49 40 48 40 1,704
Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 37 17 42 42 69 74 1,345

