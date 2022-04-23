RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 2:13 PM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Scottie Barnes, Raptors 48 43 9- 378
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers 43 46 10 363
Cade Cunningham, Pistons 9 10 78 153
Jalen Green, Rockets 0 1 0 3
Franz Wagner, Magic 0 0 2 2
Herbert Jones, Pelicans 0 0 1 1

