NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:
|Points
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Scottie Barnes, Raptors
|48
|43
|9-
|378
|Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
|43
|46
|10
|363
|Cade Cunningham, Pistons
|9
|10
|78
|153
|Jalen Green, Rockets
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Franz Wagner, Magic
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Herbert Jones, Pelicans
|0
|0
|1
|1
