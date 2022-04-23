NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three…

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Points Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Scottie Barnes, Raptors 48 43 9- 378 Evan Mobley, Cavaliers 43 46 10 363 Cade Cunningham, Pistons 9 10 78 153 Jalen Green, Rockets 0 1 0 3 Franz Wagner, Magic 0 0 2 2 Herbert Jones, Pelicans 0 0 1 1

