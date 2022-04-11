NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12 Eastern Conference Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Western Conference L.A. Clippers…

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12 Eastern Conference

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 Eastern Conference

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND Friday, April 15 Eastern Conference

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD

Western Conference

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

___

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) x-if necessary Eastern Conference Miami vs. East Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD

Boston vs. East Seventh Seed

Sunday, April 17: East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD

Milwaukee vs. Chicago

Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN

Western Conference Phoenix vs. West Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD

Memphis vs. West Seventh Seed

Saturday, April 16: West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Golden State vs. Denver

Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Dallas vs. Utah

Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

TBD

NBA FINALS

TBD

