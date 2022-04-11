NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
|Eastern Conference
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 13
|Eastern Conference
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
|Eastern Conference
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD
|Western Conference
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD
___
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Miami vs. East Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD
|Boston vs. East Seventh Seed
Sunday, April 17: East Seventh Seed at Boston, TBD
|Milwaukee vs. Chicago
Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
|Philadelphia vs. Toronto
Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN
|Western Conference
|Phoenix vs. West Eighth Seed
Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
|Memphis vs. West Seventh Seed
Saturday, April 16: West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Golden State vs. Denver
Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC
|Dallas vs. Utah
Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN
___
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
TBD
NBA FINALS
|TBD
