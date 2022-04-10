NBA G League Playoff Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary Single Elimination Tuesday, April 5 Conference Qaurterfinals Eastern Conference Capital City 131, College Park 122…

All Times EDT x-if necessary Single Elimination Tuesday, April 5 Conference Qaurterfinals Eastern Conference

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 133, Long Island 116

Western Conference

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Thursday, April 7 Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

Friday, April 8 Eastern Conference

Delaware 122, Motor City 116

Conference Finals Saturday, April 9 Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

Sunday, April 10 Eastern Conference

Delaware 143, Raptors 139

NBA G League Finals Best of three Tuesday, April 12

Game One: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Game Two: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

x-Game Three: Rio Grande Valley at Delaware, 8 p.m.

