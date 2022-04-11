NBA Daily Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12 Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.…

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12 Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND Friday, April 15 Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 16 Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17 East Seven Seed at Boston, TBD East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD< Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.