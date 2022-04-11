RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » NBA News » NBA Daily Playoff Glance

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 4:21 PM

All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

East Seven Seed at Boston, TBD

East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD

Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

