NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 1:04 AM

All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

