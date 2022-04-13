NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
|Wednesday, April 13
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 17
Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.