Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88 on Sunday night.

Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period.

Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in 34 minutes off the bench.

Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.

After Ignas Brazdeikis hit a 3-pointer to put Orlando up 45-44 with 3:51 left in the first half, the Magic went more than seven minutes without a field goal.

Mitchell Robinson dunked twice on a 13-2 run that closed the first half with the Knicks up by 10, and New York scored the first seven points of the second half, the last two on another Robinson dunk.

A 3-pointer by Miles McBride late in the third quarter gave the Knicks a 35-point lead, their biggest of the night.

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Julius Randle missed the fifth of New York’s last eight games with a sore quad. … Robinson blocked six shots. … The Knicks are 16-9 when making 14 or more 3-pointers. They had 15 Sunday night while Evan Fournier, who set a franchise record for 3-pointers, shot 0 for 3.

Magic: F Franz Wagner, who injured his ankle in the first minute of Friday night’s loss to Toronto, missed his first game of the season after starting 78 straight. … Getting his first NBA start, Brazdeikis became the 16th player to start a game for Orlando this season.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At home against Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Magic: At home against Cleveland on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.