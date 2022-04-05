RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Herb Turetzky, longtime Nets official scorer, dies at 76

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 2:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Herb Turetzky, who was the Nets’ official scorer for 54 years across multiple leagues and states, has died. He was 76.

The Nets said Turetzky, who retired before this season, died Monday. They did not provide a cause of death.

Turetzky was a senior at Long Island University when he scored the first game in franchise history — when the New Jersey Americans of the American Basketball Association hosted the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, in Teaneck, New Jersey. He went on to score more than 2,200 games, a record for pro basketball games that was certified in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Turetzky worked 1,465 consecutive games in the regular season and playoffs, beginning in New Jersey in the 1984-85 season and ending in Brooklyn in October 2018. The Nets honored him at a game this season, giving him the title of official scorer emeritus and dedicating the scorer’s table at Barclays Center as the “Herb Turetzky Scorer’s Table.”

He is survived by his wife, Jane, daughter Jennifer, son David and their families.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

