Celtics sweep Nets 116-112, advance to 2nd round of playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown had 22 and the Boston Celtics completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory Monday night.

Marcus Smart added 20 points and 11 assists for the No. 2-seeded Celtics, who made easy work of what was thought could be a tough series. Boston will wait for the winner of the series between Milwaukee and Chicago. The defending champion Bucks hold a 3-1 lead in that series.

Kevin Durant had 39 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, but he couldn’t get the Nets the win they needed to extend what instead goes down as a massive failure of a season.

Seth Curry scored 23 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving, whose unavailability for home games much of the season because he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus contributed to the Nets performing so far below expectations, had 20 points.

RAPTORS 103, 76ERS 88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 and Toronto forced a return home for Game 6 against Philadelphia.

The Raptors moved within 3-2 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Toronto. The Raptors have won the last two games in the series.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds playing with a thumb injury. James Harden scored 15 points.

The Raptors opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take control. The 76ers were booed off the court at halftime and throughout their latest lackluster postseason effort.

