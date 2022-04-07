RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Home » NBA News » 76ers' Thybulle listed as…

76ers’ Thybulle listed as ‘ineligible’ for game in Toronto

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as ‘ineligible to play’ on the official NBA injury report for the 76ers’ game Thursday night at Toronto.

Thybulle, a defensive specialist, has not said publicly whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes.

As things stand, fourth-place Philadelphia and fifth-place Toronto would meet in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Thybulle in doubt for playoff games in Toronto. Each team has three regular-season games remaining.

“We don’t know who we’re playing yet, so we’ll just handle that when it comes,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league has “no choice” but to comply with Canada’s entry rules.

Thybulle, who is in his third season, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Rivers said Danny Green would likely start in Thybulle’s place against Toronto.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Retirement backlog continues to reach record highs despite processing improvements

OMB sets workforce, customer experience targets for agency teams carrying out PMA goals

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

Biden signs USPS reform legislation into law, as agency seeks higher mail prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up