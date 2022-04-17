2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists List

|NBA Awards Finalists
|Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Nikola Jokic, Denver
|Defensive Player of the Year
Mikal Bridges, Phoenix
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Marcus Smart, Boston
|Most Improved Player
Darius Garland, Cleveland
Ja Morant, Memphis
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio
|Rookie of the Year
Scottie Barnes, Toronto
Cade Cunningham, Detroit
Evan Mobley, Cleveland
|Sixth Man of the Year
Tyler Herro, Miami
Cam Johnson, Phoenix
Kevin Love, Cleveland
|Coach of the Year
Taylor Jenkins, Memphis
Erik Spoelstra, Miami
Monty Williams, Phoenix
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.