2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists List

NBA Awards Finalists Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Marcus Smart, Boston

Most Improved Player

Darius Garland, Cleveland

Ja Morant, Memphis

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio

Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Toronto

Cade Cunningham, Detroit

Evan Mobley, Cleveland

Sixth Man of the Year

Tyler Herro, Miami

Cam Johnson, Phoenix

Kevin Love, Cleveland

Coach of the Year

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

Erik Spoelstra, Miami

Monty Williams, Phoenix

