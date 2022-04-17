RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » NBA News » 2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists List

2021-22 NBA Awards Finalists List

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NBA Awards Finalists
Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Marcus Smart, Boston

Most Improved Player

Darius Garland, Cleveland

Ja Morant, Memphis

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio

Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Toronto

Cade Cunningham, Detroit

Evan Mobley, Cleveland

Sixth Man of the Year

Tyler Herro, Miami

Cam Johnson, Phoenix

Kevin Love, Cleveland

Coach of the Year

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

Erik Spoelstra, Miami

Monty Williams, Phoenix

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up