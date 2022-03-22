RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » NBA News » Warriors' Green fined $25K…

Warriors’ Green fined $25K for directing profanity at ref

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 on Tuesday for directing profane language toward a game official.

Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection.

The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up