RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » NBA News » Warriors' Curry to miss…

Warriors’ Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with hurt foot

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 8:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.

A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.

Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP’s lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.

Curry was coming off a 47-point performance on his 34th birthday in a win Monday against the Wizards.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up