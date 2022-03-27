RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy accuses West of cowardice in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Timberwolves’ Prince fined $15K for obscene gesture

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 5:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

It stemmed from an incident that occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Timberwolves’ 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Prince and Dallas’ Luka Doncic both got technical fouls for barking at each other.

Prince scored 14 points off the bench as the Wolves stopped a two-game losing streak.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

