Tatum scores 36, Celtics roll past Oklahoma City 132-123

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123 on Monday night.

Tatum has scored 30-or-more points in his last three games, extending the streak on 11-of-19 shooting against Oklahoma City. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Grant Williams scored 20.

Tre Mann, set a Thunder franchise rookie scoring record with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 7-of-12 sniping from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the Thunder lineup after being held out of Sunday’s loss to Orlando, scored 31 points.

Boston opened the first quarter with a 13-0 run, creating a cushion it held most of the game.

The Celtics, who boasted the NBA’s best defensive rating entering Monday’s contest, struggled early to contain the Mann, who was 8 for 8 from the floor in the second quarter.

Boston held a 65-51 lead entering the break and scored 43 points in the third to remain in control.

The Celtics’ advantage reached 26 points before the Thunder closed within single digits. But Oklahoma City was unable to complete the rally.

The Celtics were unbeaten in their four-game road swing, which included wins against Golden State, Sacramento and Denver, as they try to lock down a top-four seed in the postseason.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Marcus Smart (illness) and Robert Williams III (right knee) were unavailable. … Aaron Nesmith (right ankle) was available after missing seven games. … Al Hordford returned to Paycom Center for the first time since playing for the Thunder last season. He registered seven assists, five rebounds and three points.

Thunder: Derrick Favors (back soreness), Josh Giddey (hip soreness), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) and Kenrich Williams (left knee) were unavailable. … Darius Bazley (flu symptoms) was listed as questionable, but played 36 minutes, scoring 22 points and adding 10 rebounds. … Aleksej Pokuševski posted a season-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home to face Utah on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

___

