Suns rebound without Booker, Paul to rout Trail Blazers

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and the Phoenix Suns became the first NBA team to 50 wins this season by easily beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-90 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix won without its All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul’s been out since Feb. 16 because of a broken thumb and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker was placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday.

Johnson was 6 of 8 from the field, and Ayton 9 of 12 to help Phoenix end a two-game losing streak and break a tie with Golden State for the NBA’s best home record at 27-6. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each added 15 points, with Bridges shooting 6 of 9.

Brandon Williams had a career-high 14 points for Portland. The depleted Trail Blazers have lost three straight and fell to 25-37. They shot just 38.5% from the field and was hurt by 19 turnovers.

The Suns led the entire second half and pulled away late in the third quarter, taking a 92-69 advantage into the fourth.

Phoenix trailed early in the second quarter but rallied for a 63-48 advantage by halftime. Bridges and Crowder both scored 13 points for the Suns while Johnson added 11. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 11 points before the break, but didn’t score in the second half.

HONORING MCCOY

The Suns honored veteran radio announcer Al McCoy, who is in the midst of his 50th season with the franchise. His first broadcast was on Sept. 27, 1972, in a preseason game and he’s been a fixture on the sideline since.

The 88-year-old has called three NBA Finals in 1976, 1993 and 2021. The Suns played a tribute on the video board, complete with tributes from former stars like Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Johnson and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland had a long inactive list that included All-Star Damian Lillard, Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow. … Had 12 turnovers in the first half.

Suns: G Cameron Payne returned to the court after missing the past 16 games with a sprained right wrist. He finished with five points and eight assists in 20 minutes. … G Landry Shamet made his eight start of the year, replacing Booker. He had 12 points. … Hosted a sellout crowd for a 19th straight game. … Everyone on the Suns’ active roster scored. Six players were in double figures.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Minnesota on Saturday and Monday nights.

Suns: Host New York on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

