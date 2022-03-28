Pistons’ Grant to miss rest of season with left calf injury

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.…

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games this season, his second with Detroit. He won a gold medal playing for the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.