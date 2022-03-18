Pelicans strengthen play-in hopes, beat Spurs 124-91

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J McCollum had 20 points and the New Orleans Pelicans strengthened their play-in hopes by beating…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J McCollum had 20 points and the New Orleans Pelicans strengthened their play-in hopes by beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-91 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaxson Hayes added 16 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans won for just the second time in seven games.

Devin Vassell had 18 points and Dejounte Murray had 17 for San Antonio. The Spurs dropped 2 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the 10th and the final berth in the play-in tournament.

New Orleans came out swinging, essentially scoring an early knockout as Valanciunas had nine points as part of a 14-4 run to open the game. The Pelicans expanded that lead to 30-7 off three consecutive turnovers by the Spurs.

San Antonio finished with 16 turnovers.

New Orleans closed the first quarter up 35-10. It was the lowest production in any quarter for San Antonio this season. The Spurs were 4 for 21 from the field while the Pelicans were 5 for 11 on 3-pointers alone.

Adding injury to insult, the Spurs also lost Lonnie Walker IV to back spasms on a screen from Willy Hernangomez with 2:29 remaining in the opening quarter.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich attempted to stunt the domination with two early timeouts and then forced an ejection 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter by arguing with official Bennie Adams.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans F Brandon Ingram missed the game with a sore right hamstring. Coach Willie Green is unsure if Ingram will join the Pelicans during their three-game road trip. “He wasn’t feeling well before we left, so we kept him at home,” Green said.

Spurs: Walker was helped to the locker room after taking a heavy blow to the shoulder and back by Hernangomez on a screen. Walker fell to the court immediately clutching his lower back and pounded the floor with 2:29 remaining in the first quarter. … Rookie G Josh Primo made his fifth career start. …0 The Spurs’ previous low was 19 points in the first quarter and 12 points in any quarter. … Popovich was ejected after arguing that Jose Alvarado stepped out of bounds prior to a shot-clock violation. Adams hit Popovich on the side of the head signaling the violation, but Popovich was already upset by the missed call. The veteran coach screamed and pointed at Adams in picking up the first technical and was ejected as his assistants held him from charging at Adams. Popovich winked as he exited the court.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Golden State on Sunday night.

