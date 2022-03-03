CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Nets’ Joe Harris to have season-ending ankle surgery

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 7:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will have more surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season.

Harris had surgery on the ankle Nov. 29 and has missed the last 49 games. Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday that Harris would need an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks.

That means the Nets will finish the season without one of the best outside shooters in the NBA. Harris led the league in 3-point percentage last season and in 2018-19. He is one of only five players to top the league in that category multiple times.

