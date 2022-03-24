RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Knee soreness to keep Ja Morant out of action two weeks

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 6:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday night before the Grizzlies hosted Indiana.

Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team will evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.

“That’s the plan right now,” Jenkins said. “We expect him to make a full recovery before the playoffs.”

Morant missed 12 games earlier this season with a left knee sprain and sat out the game before Atlanta with back soreness.

Jenkins indicated that further scans and tests on Morant showed “nothing structurally. Nothing major issues like that. Just soreness that we want to be really attentive to.”

He added that the team’s medical staff said “this is the best course of action. Let’s just take two weeks and get him ready for the playoffs.”

