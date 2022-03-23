Jones’ last-second tip-in lifts Kings over Pacers 110-109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 110-109 victory…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 110-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer but Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Davion Mitchell scored 25 points and Chimezie Metu had a career-high 22 as the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak.

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 25 points and Gogo Bitadze added 20. Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and 15 assists.

Haliburton and Hield were traded by the Kings to the Pacers in February.

Hield put Indiana ahead 107-106 on a short jumper with 2:11 left. After a steal by Haliburton, Terry Taylor hit two free throws to make it 109-106. Mitchell made a 15-foot jumper to cut it to 109-108 with 18.7 seconds remaining, and Indiana gave Sacramento another chance with a bad pass with 14 seconds left.

The Pacers outscored the Kings 28-19 in the third quarter to take an 89-85 lead, erasing a four-point halftime deficit.

The Kings shot 61.5% to take a 66-61 lead at halftime. Metu led the way with 18 points, making all six shots from the field — including three 3-pointers.

The Pacers made 50% and stayed close by committing just six turnovers, four fewer than the Kings.

Sacramento sank 72% of its shots in the first quarter to lead 37-35.

For the game, the Kings shot 52.4% while the Pacers finished at 46.2%.

TIP-INS

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, traded by the Pacers in February, was sidelined with a left knee bone bruise. … De’Aaron Fox, the team’s leading scorer, missed his third consecutive game with a hand injury.

Pacers: Rookie center Isaiah Jackson cleared concussion protocol and returned after missing two games. Jackson played in the first half but then left the game with a headache. … Malcolm Brogdon was out for the second consecutive game due to rest. … Jalen Smith missed the game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Orlando on Saturday, the second stop on a five-game road trip.

Pacers: Play at Memphis on Thursday.

___

