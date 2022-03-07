Doncic, Mavs beat Jazz 111-103 in possible playoff preview

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for…

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 111-103 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 for the Mavericks, who won their fifth consecutive game and pulled within a half-game of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who led for just 13 seconds early in the last of their five-game road trip.

Dallas can even the series in the final regular-season meeting at home March 27.

If there is a playoff meeting, all eyes will be on Doncic and Gobert after two run-ins Monday between the Dallas star and Utah’s 7-foot-1 center.

The first came at the end of the first half when Doncic missed a shot at the buzzer and turned to talk to a referee, believing he had been fouled. Gobert tossed the ball to Doncic, who immediately turned to go after Gobert.

Dinwiddie guided Doncic toward the tunnel to the locker room, but not soon enough to keep Doncic from getting his 13th technical, three shy of a one-game suspension, though the technical count resets for the playoffs.

Gobert, who got an early technical after elbowing Dwight Powell in the head as Powell was called for a foul, tripped Doncic in the third quarter after Doncic’s alley-oop pass to Powell. Doncic signaled as though he thought Gobert would get thrown out on review because of a second technical, but officials ruled the contact was incidental.

A 20-point Dallas lead late in the third quarter was at seven in the final two minutes of the game when Doncic stole Donovan Mitchell’s pass and fed Finney-Smith for an alley-oop dunk.

Bogdanovic, a night removed from setting a franchise record with 11 made 3-pointers against Oklahoma City, missed one from deep. Doncic got the rebound, his season-high 16th, and made two free throws for a 108-97 lead with 51 seconds remaining.

Bogdanovic finished 4 of 8 from behind the arc.

Dinwiddie made his second consecutive start, this time because Jalen Brunson was out with a right foot contusion. Recently acquired from Washington in a trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, Dinwiddie’s first start for Dallas came Saturday, when he scored 36 points with Doncic out because of a left toe issue.

Finney-Smith was 4 of 10 from 3 in his fifth consecutive game of shooting at least 40% from beyond the arc. Dinwiddie was 5 of 9 from 3 and Doncic 5 of 11.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert played after being listed as questionable with a sore left calf. A strain in the same calf sidelined Gobert for nine consecutive games in January and February. … Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points off the bench. Mitchell had 17 points and nine assists on a tough shooting night (5 of 19).

Mavericks: Finney-Smith’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in a 114-113 win over Sacramento on Saturday was Dallas’ first game-winning bucket in the final five seconds by someone other than Doncic since Harrison Barnes on Nov. 22, 2017. Barnes hit a 3 at the buzzer in a 95-94 win at Memphis. … Powell scored 13 points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Hosts Portland on Wednesday. Utah won each of the first two meetings with the Trail Blazers by double digits.

Mavericks: A four-game homestand ends Wednesday against New York, followed by five consecutive road games for the second time in the span of about a month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.