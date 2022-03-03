CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith…

Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith helped from court after injury

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 8:15 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith was helped off the court after injuring his right leg Thursday night against Memphis.

Nesmith appeared to roll his right ankle when he landed after going up for a defensive rebound with 6:53 left in the first quarter. He remained on the court for several minutes before members of the Celtics’ training staff helped him to his feet, then led him to the tunnel with his arms draped around their shoulders.

Nesmith, who started Thursday for injured forward Jaylen Brown, was favoring his right leg as he was helped from the court. There was no immediate word on his status.

