Celtics C Robert Williams III out with torn meniscus

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 1:50 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee, the team said on Monday, a day after he limped off the court in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season for the Celtics, who won for the 24th time in 28 games on Sunday to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference. He left the 134-112 victory at the end of the third quarter after scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds.

Coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Williams had “quite a bit of pain” and was scheduled for a scan. The team said Monday he had a torn lateral meniscus and an update would be provided later in the week; a torn meniscus usually takes a minimum of six to eight weeks for recovery, which would keep him out through the conference finals.

The Celtics were also without big man Al Horford due to unspecified personal reasons. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are also out for Monday night’s game in Toronto because of sore knees.

