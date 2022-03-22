RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Blazers’ Nurkic fined $40K for throwing Pacers fan’s phone

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 2:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone.

The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats.

It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away.

Indiana won the game 129-98. Nurkic, whose nickname is “the Bosnian Beast,” did not play. He has not played since mid-February because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

