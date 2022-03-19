RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » NBA News » Beverley, Hill ejected in…

Beverley, Hill ejected in feisty Bucks-Timberwolves matchup

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter Saturday in a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and defending champion Bucks.

Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka and Minnesota’s Taurean Prince got tied up after a Timberwolves free throw attempt and were talking to each other when Beverley raced in and pushed Ibaka. Hill responded by pushing Beverley, leading to a scrum of players.

As officials tried to calm tensions, Ibaka walked down the court to the Timberwolves end to jaw at Beverley again.

Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.

Later, Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. and Minnesota center Naz Reid were issued matching technical fouls after arguing.

Beverley’s abrasive nature has rubbed off on the Timberwolves and Minnesota has responded with increased confidence while winning nine of 10.

The Bucks are already without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with right knee soreness.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up