Trice scores 20 to lead Old Dominion past UAB 81-72

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 4:24 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UAB 81-72 on Sunday.

Mekhi Long had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Old Dominion (10-15, 5-7 Conference USA). Jaylin Hunter added 13 points and seven assists. Kalu Ezikpe had 11 points.

Jordan Walker had 20 points and seven assists for the Blazers (19-6, 9-3). Quan Jackson added 17 points and eight rebounds. KJ Buffen had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

