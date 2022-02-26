CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » NBA News » Simmons deals with back…

Simmons deals with back soreness as he preps for Nets debut

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”

“It’s not like an injury,” Nash said. “It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.

“He hasn’t played a game since June,” Nash said. “I think that’s just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness.”

While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up