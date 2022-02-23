CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Portland's Nurkic out at…

Portland’s Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks.

Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles.

His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.

The Blazers (25-34) have won four straight heading into Thursday night’s game at home against the Golden State Warriors.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up