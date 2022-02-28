CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Nets coach Nash out because of health and safety protocols

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 7:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash didn’t coach the Brooklyn Nets against Toronto on Monday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn stepped in for Nash, who was ruled out shortly before the start of the game.

Nash held his usual pregame press conference, saying he hadn’t had any further conversations with Nets guard Kyrie Irving about being vaccinated. Irving is ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate that professional athletes be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Nets had an outbreak within the team in December, forcing three games to be rescheduled.

